Details for ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ have been officially revealed

Over the weekend, the trailer and details for Star Wars Battlefront II have been officially released. The trailer which was leaked a few days earlier has just been confirmed with the official reveal. EA, DICE and Criterion are behind this upcoming game.

The game will not only feature a multiplayer mode like its predecessor, but will also have a single player campaign. The protagonist for the same will be an elite TIE Fighter pilot. It will follow the Inferno Squadron from the forest moon of Endor till the Starkiller Base in The Force Awakens.

The maps which have been confirmed till now are Mos Eisley Spaceport, Yavin IV, Starkiller Base, Kamino Cloning Facility and confirmed heroes include Darth Maul, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Rey, Kylo Ren, Han Solo.

The four playable classes would include Specialist, Heavy, Officer and Assault.

The single-player story starts from the closing moments of Return of the Jedi and goes on till the occurrences of The Force Awakens. Players will also get a chance to play known characters like Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren through the campaign.

As earlier mentioned, the game will also feature spectacular space battles, 24-man battles to be specific.

The game is scheduled to release worldwide on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on 17 November, this year.