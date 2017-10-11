Delta Corp unveils the ‘Deltin World Gaming Festival’

Gamers across the world will be descending on Goa to experience ‘A celebration of a lifetime’ at the Deltin World Gaming Festival. Announcing the launch of the World Gaming Festival (WGF), Deltin Group – owned by Delta Corp – promises Las Vegas style appeal, opulent luxury, world class dazzling entertainment, international cuisine.. At a media event today, The Deltin Group also unveiled the brand ambassador cinestar Jackie Shroff for The Deltin World Gaming Festival 2017.

To be held from 30 November to 4 December , 2017, the 5-day event will see 6 international and local popular games, namely, Poker, Rummy, Roulette, Baccarat, Indian Flush and Andar Bahar. It should be noted that The Deltin Group initiated the concept of ‘the World Gaming Festival’ in India back in 2011.

Speaking on the occasion, Delta Corp president Anil Malani, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to launch The Deltin World gaming festival. Our endeavor always has been to bring in international level entertainment and gaming for the connoisseurs in India and for gamers across the world. In the last decade, we have witnessed the rise of gaming in India and gamers from all walks of life have embraced it. In fact our online platform adda52 is India’s largest online poker website with over 10 lakh registered users. Starting today we are launching a 360 degrees marketing campaign to spread the word on The Deltin World Gaming Festival”

Globally, gaming festivals are seen as intersection of games, entertainment, food and culture and The Deltin WGF plans to do the same. The host venues themselves – Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela – All three anchored in Goa’s serene river, are award winning properties in India. Deltin Royale is 40,000 sq.ft five level luxury gaming with 850 gaming positions, Deltin JAQK with over 350 gaming positions, and Deltin Caravela which is touted as India’s very 1st Casino & Flotel has 80 gaming positions.

In addition, The Deltin WGF will take on another avatar at The Deltin Daman. This will be an esports festival and will take place from 15 December to 17 December, 2017. It is being conducted keeping in mind the growing popularity of esports as a segment within the gaming industry. The Deltin World Gaming Festival at Daman will comprise of games such as FIFA 18, Tekken 7, Counter Strike and DOTA 2. The video gaming leg of the Deltin WGF will include Controller Gaming Experience Zone, Motion Gaming Experience Zone, Virtual Reality Experience Zone, Simulation Gaming Experience Zone and Fun with Friends Zone. The Deltin Group will redo the Daman property to incorporate large format screens on which these games will be played and also ‘Live Stream’ the tournament matches.

Commenting on his brand ambassadorship, cinestar Jackie Shroff stated “I have always believed in living my life to the fullest, and thus I readily agreed to be the brand ambassador of a concept which lets people experiences a different world where they leave all their worries aside and enjoy the extravagance at The Deltin World Gaming Festival. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for everyone and I don’t think anyone can afford to miss it. I can definitely say that the environment during this event will be at its best and the enthusiasm would be at its peak.”