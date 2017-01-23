Delhi to host one of India’s biggest gaming events: India Gaming Show 2017

With a largest young population structure and growing gaming culture, Indian gaming industry has huge future prospects.

Moving forward, India is set to have its first own comprehensive event on gaming industry and will be witnessing India Gaming Show this February 2017 in its capital, New Delhi. The event India Gaming Show organised by Confederation of Indian industry and supported by Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology will open up new paths to this still young market for gaming companies across the globe. Encompassing all the segments of gaming sector, the event will have video games, consoles, mobile gaming, VR experience, cosplay, for Indian Gamers and business, networking and partnering opportunities for the developer’s community.

Spread across 6,000 sq m, the event will have more than 50 exhibitors from around six countries with “Japan” as Partner Country and “Korea” as Guest Country. Supported with number of activities, the event will also have an exclusive showcase of latest technology and products for professional gamers.

As the lead partner of the event, Japan is bringing along a whole host of activities which are aimed to invigorate the Indian gaming scene. Leading Japanese developers such as SEGA, Konami, Square Enix, Namco will provide visitors with insights into the latest of what each developer has to offer. Also on showcase shall be various innovative technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence. The visiting crowd will be treated to various performances ranging from anime, music, and TV media that are sourced from Japanese pop culture.

A special cosplay competition is being organised by Japan with winners getting the opportunity to attend the Tokyo Games Show from India for the first time ever.

‘e-Sports’ is on its way to become the sport of the 21st century and are awaking incredible enthusiasm among players and fans. For e-Sport fans, an exhibition tournament will be held over the four days and Dota 2, CS:GO, Clash Royale, are some of the many games which will be played at this event. Known names in Indian e-Sports such as Entity Esports, Brutality, are going to make their presence felt. Fans will also get a golden opportunity to meet some of the best professional players from the International circuit, who will be descending to India as ambassadors for competitive gaming.

Being the maiden edition and to encourage the gaming sector, the organisers have made the entry to event free upon registration. You can get more information on their website: www.gamingshow.in.

India Gaming Show definitely will be an event for the gamers to experience new gaming, whereas for new gamers it will showcase the varieties in this new medium of entertainment, digital gaming.

The event will also foresee the launch and showcase of products by various companies at the event . Some of the major participants at the event includes Sony India, Samsung, Asus, Hyperx, Twitch and Zepetto.