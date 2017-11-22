Delhi Comic Con 2017: The capital city’s biggest pop culture event of the year is here!

Comic Con India is back with its seventh edition of Maruti Suzuki Delhi Comic Con which will take place from 15 to 17 December 2017 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla.

This year’s action packed show features the best of comics, merchandise, toys, experiential zones, international guests, meet and greet sessions, gaming tournaments, fan meet-ups and much more.

International guests like Archie comics artist Dan Parent; creator of popular webcomics series Dinosaur Comics, Ryan North, and multiple Eisner award winning artist and writer of The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye, Sonny Liew, will be attending and taking sessions at the event.

This year, Comic Con India has launched a live stage presented by Maruti Suzuki and hosted by VJ Zerxes Wadia. First of its kind, live studio from the show floor will be capturing all the action at the DCC, bringing the show live to audiences at home.

For all the raring fans in Delhi awaiting the events, passes will be available on the website as well as at the venue.

Comic Con India founder Jatin Verma shared, “And we are back home to end a very busy Comic Con season, with the biggest show of the year! Delhi Comic Con is our flagship show and each year we work hard to deliver a stellar show to our fans. This year we have gone all out with fan experiences along with an awesome line up for guests and the geekiest shopping experience ever. We look forward to hosting fans in Delhi next month.”

Cosplay (a costume contest), one of the major attractions at the gathering, will continue to give assured prizes to people in great costumes. Comic Con India under its five categories – Comic book/graphic novel; animated series/movie; manga/anime; sci-fi/fantasy and gaming will choose one winner in each category each day. Also, one lucky winner out of the chosen five will get a chance to win Rs.50,000 cash prize. The winners automatically enter the running to represent India at the Crown World Championship of Cosplay in Chicago.

There will also be exclusive gaming zones at the event like Maruti Suzuki zone, Transformers zone by Hasbro, Star Wars by Disney India, AXN Zone, ESL India Premiership Finale, VR Dome, Amazon Prime video experience along with many more.

Some of the key publishers at the Delhi Comic Con 2017 include Viz Media by Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House India, HarperCollins Publishers India, Graphic India, ICBM Comics and more.