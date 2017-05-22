Delegates at Cannes apprised of opportunities in film industry in India

India has invited some masters of world cinema to conduct master classes and workshops in Film Bazaar at the International Film Festival of India in Goa in November and visit different locations in India.

Addressing f oreign and Indian delegates to the India Pavilion at Cannes, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Joint Secretary (Films), Ashok Parmar said this was “in sync with our Film in India initiative under the aegis of the Film Facilitation Office. We also had the opportunity to speak about international collaboration between talent and co-creation of content since we have signed coproduction treaties with several countries. ”

He said the meeting with the various delegates enabled the Ministry to introduce internationally celebrated filmmakers to IFFI, which is in its 48th year and thus showcases the latest critically acclaimed films. “We would be delighted to have these eminent personalities”, he added



He went on to inform the filmmakers that setting up of the National Centre of Excellence in Animation, Gaming and Visual Effects in Mumbai and a new Film and Television Institute in the North Eastern State of Arunachal Pradesh will enhance the skill of the film sector.

The delegates were informed of the Ministry’s National Film Heritage Mission through the National Film Archives based in Pune and the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai under the aegis of Film Division, as an endeavour on the part of the Government’s effort to preserve the century old cinematic heritage of the country.

The meeting also discussed how the Directorate of Film Festival could promote Indian cinema across various cities in the UK and Poland and at the same time give their films a footprint in India.

The National Film Development Corporation which conducts the Film Bazaar tied up with Pingyao International Film Festival, artistic director, Marco Muller to introduce various initiatives to acclaimed international filmmakers and representatives of various national bodies from countries that have an international co-production with India.

Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar said, “ We had very useful discussions centered around two fundamental objectives: how to achieve greater visibility for Indian cinema worldwide and how to promote India as a destination for foreign movies. Discussions with directors, producers andpPolicy-makers from UK, Italy, Poland Germany and China proved fruitful and a possible road map to increase the global footprint did emerge ”.

The delegates in attendance included Fatih Akin (Director/Producer – Germany);

Nurhan Sekerci (Producer – Germany); Bady Minck (Director/Producer – Austria/Luxembourg); Simone Gattoni (Director/Producer – Italy); Heather Stewart (Creative Director – British Film Institute; Izabela Kiszka-Hoflik (Head of Film production and Project Development – Polish Film Institute; and Michel Pradier and Marielle Poupelin – Telefilm Canada

The India Pavilion is organized by the NFDC on behalf of the Ministry and is a fully equipped and functional business centre during this period and provides Indian delegates with an opportunity to meet and conduct business with leading members of the international film fraternity.