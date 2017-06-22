Decoding the secrets of the Infinity War: Will any Avenger bite the dust?

Whilst the next instalment of the Avengers, Infinity War is still a long way from its release, the ensemble cast of the grandiose superhero flick has already sent a quiver down the spine of its fan-base.

Avengers have now teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight against the might of their biggest nemesis yet- Thanos. And anyone would squirm at the imagination of a conglomeration of the entire Marvel cinematic universe into one single film!

But given that, it is quite obvious that not every superhero will come out of the carnage alive and breathing. Someone has to give in. However, the question that now lingers is who is the one?

For starters, the sidekicks such as Heimdall who is the gatekeeper of Bifrost, can be expected to sacrifice himself in his pursuit to thwart Thanos and his army from entering Asgard. Nick Fury, a close companion of the Avengers is also an easy guess since he possesses literally no superpower.

Hank Pym of The Antman and Thaddeus “Thunder “ Ross who is Hulk’s arch-enemy are among the others speculated to lay down their lives in this fierce war.

But coming down to the central characters, Hawkeye is one of the primary suspects. To quote the words of Jeremy Renner himself, “The city is flying and we are fighting an army of robots. And I have a bow and arrows. Nothing makes sense.” Well, the prospect of the sharpshooter going head-to-head against the baddies and surviving in the end also doesn’t make sense.

Given the news that Thor is confirmed for only the first part and not the second hence one can take a wild guess that the God of Thunder too may breathe his last in the upcoming flick. The popularity and frenzy surrounding Chris Hemsworth’s character is enormous and too hard for the filmmakers to ostracise him from the concluding movie. But the fans may have to deal with one of the harshest reality of watching him die after all.

Taking the curiosity quotient up a notch, the rumour mill is rife with Captain America too getting reduced to ashes. With Chris Evans confirming his last outing with Marvel with the second instalment of Infinity War, chances are that the leader of the Avengers may go down while fighting the Mad Titan.

Avengers: Infinity Wars is scheduled to release on 4 May 2018 in India. This would be followed by release of an untitled sequel on 3 May 2019.Looks like there’s a lot in the platter for the all the diehard Avengers fans!