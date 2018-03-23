‘Deadpool 2’ trailer drops with more blood, barbarity and trash talking!

Twentieth Century Fox created a stir online as it dropped the second official trailer of Marvel’s upcoming slapstick PG-13 production Deadpool 2 as the Merc with a Mouth is all set to ignite yet more furore on screen with his antiques and a whole new vocabulary of slangs. And this time, he has new allies joining him in his madcap excursions.

Self-confessing as the X-Force, Deadpool will have the likes of Domino, Bedlam, Zeitgeist and a lasso-wielding Surge, all of whom are lifted from the pages of the X-Force comics, come together to fight a new villain in town, Cable, who’s vociferously hunting down a mysterious kid whom we aren’t enlightened much about in the trailer.

Other mutants such as Negasonic Teenage Warrior and Colossus also mark a return in the sequel.

The new Deadpool movie would see the anti-hero globetrot in the essence of discovering the importance of family and friendship, all the while battling ninjas, a yakuza and also hyper aggressive canines.

With another heavy dose of action comes long spells of visual effects, and Double Negative, Framestore and Method Studios have come together to help Deadpool pull off more savagery. Award-winning VFX artist Dan Glass is the production VFX supervisor.

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 opens in theatres on 18 May 2018.