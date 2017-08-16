Deadpool 2: Stuntwomen dies on set after fatal accident while filming

The making of Deadpool 2 was just gathering momentum, but was hit with a tragedy recently as a stunt person fell to death while filming a scene for the movie.

According to a statement released by the Vancouver police, the female stunt person, identified as a 40-year old SJ Harris of New York City, succumbed to death while performing a motorcycle stunt.

The deceased is touted to be the stunt-double of Zazie Beetz, who portrays a protagonist ‘Domino’ in the movie. As per the reports emerging from the local tabloids, she lost control of her motorcycle while filming and crashed through ground floor window of a tower nearby.

The incident happened at 1000 Block of West Waterfront Road, Vancouver B.C, near Jack Poole Plaza, and was declared dead on the set itself as the ambulance waited at the scene for quarter an hour.

The tragedy triggered a series of condolence messages from many personalities of the film industry, led by the cast of Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds, the lead, broke the news to his fans on his Twitter account, while also empathised with the “grief and inexplicable pain” that her loved ones are forced to endure at the moment.

The production house, Twentieth Century Fox, also followed suit with heart-felt messages. “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew members during the difficult time”, said the studio in a statement.

The tragedy is the second of its kind in a month, as John Bernecker, also a stuntman, died on the sets of The Walking Dead while shooting as he fell off a 20 feet balcony into a concrete floor.

Regardless, the makers of the Deadpool sequel soon resumed production as Reynolds would then caption “Feels good to be back”, in another tweet following the mishap.

A Twentieth Century Fox Distribution, Deadpool 2 is slated to hit the big screens on 1 June 2018.