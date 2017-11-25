‘Deadpool 2’ new trailer: Wade Wilson rings in another TV spot while also teasing Cable

Even though the mask-wielding wisenheimer of Deadpool might be chilling on the rooftops of a high-rise busy sketching, or perhaps fighting a criminal across the streets, he does find time regardless, that he can devote to his fans!

The slapstick Marvel hero is back with another piece of shenanigan from his collections, as the new Deadpool teaser begins in the most Deadpool way possible.

Ryan Reynolds opens the clip bragging his cinematic achievements before the lights are drawn on him, revealing him to be tucked away in his superhero costume and seated on a club chair with swagger.

The rest of the clip is more or less the same we saw in the earlier trailer, however, teases its central pantomime Cable, towards the fag end of it. A metallic hand could be seen reaching out for a gun, implying the mutant is gearing up for an assault.

Cable is one of the toughest confrontations for Deadpool in comics, and a similarly deadly mano-a-mano can be expected when we see the two go toe-to-toe on the big screen.

The summer of 2018 is going to have so much blood on it!

Marvel Entertainment’s Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch and is set to wreak havoc from 1 June 2018 onwards.