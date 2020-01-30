Latest Videos


January 30-2020
‘Dead Cells: The Bad Seed’s New Trailer is out

6:30 pm 30/01/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

The DLC will feature two new areas, The Swamp and The Arboretum. They’re also adding a new boss, which from the trailer, looks like a multi-eyed, razor-tentacled aberration. There will be new weapons, items, abilities and enemies as well.

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed is made up of two new early-game biomes, which are described in the official Steam description – Explore a relaxing Arboretum, wade through a noxious Swamp and take on a new boss in this new early game content designed to expand the Dead Cells universe and add variety to runs for people who want to support the development of the game.

According to the Steam announcement, Motion Twin will be hosting a Reddit AMA on 15 February at five am PT / eight am ET /one pm GMT. That should give you the chance to ask the developers any unanswered questions about the new DLC pack and the future of Dead Cells.

Dead Cells is a roguelike-metroidvania video game developed and published by Motion Twin. Following a year in early access, Dead Cells was released for Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on 7 August 2018.

Recently announced by Motion Twin, The Bad Seed DLC for Dead Cells will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on 11 February 2020. It will cost 5 dollars or around 357 rupees.

 

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2020 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.