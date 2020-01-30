‘Dead Cells: The Bad Seed’s New Trailer is out

The DLC will feature two new areas, The Swamp and The Arboretum. They’re also adding a new boss, which from the trailer, looks like a multi-eyed, razor-tentacled aberration. There will be new weapons, items, abilities and enemies as well.

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed is made up of two new early-game biomes, which are described in the official Steam description – Explore a relaxing Arboretum, wade through a noxious Swamp and take on a new boss in this new early game content designed to expand the Dead Cells universe and add variety to runs for people who want to support the development of the game.

We’re very surprised to announce that the Bad Seed DLC now has an official release date – February 11th 2020! Play two extra levels with new weapons, enemies, mechanics and a boss. $4.99 on PC & Consoles. #indiegame #GamingNews Check out the gameplay trailer below: pic.twitter.com/gfsgGmbfhX — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) January 29, 2020

According to the Steam announcement, Motion Twin will be hosting a Reddit AMA on 15 February at five am PT / eight am ET /one pm GMT. That should give you the chance to ask the developers any unanswered questions about the new DLC pack and the future of Dead Cells.

Dead Cells is a roguelike-metroidvania video game developed and published by Motion Twin. Following a year in early access, Dead Cells was released for Linux, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on 7 August 2018.