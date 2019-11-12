DC Universe renews ‘Titans’ for season 3

DC Universe and Warner Bros. Television announced today that it has renewed the streaming series based on DC Comics’ Teen Titans. Titans premiered in 2018 as the first DC Universe original series and the new season will debut in fall 2020.

In the second season, the titular heroes – Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Rachel Roth aka Raven (Teagan Croft), Kory Anders aka Starfire (Anna Diop), Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly), Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), and Jason Todd aka Robin (Curran Walters) – are learning to co-exist as a new team while facing their toughest enemy yet, the deadly assassin Deathstroke (Esai Morales), who threatens to tear this new Titans family apart once more.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti are also the executive producers alongwith Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter.