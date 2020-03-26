DC Universe Online to release ‘Birds of Prey’ Episode

Dimensional Ink Games senior community manager Ted Stone recently announced that DC Universe Online is getting a Birds of Prey episode on 16 April. For a limited period, the entire episode will be available as a free-to-play event for all players. The event adds four new characters, Harley Quinn, the Huntress, Black Canary, and Poison Ivy, which isn’t exactly the gang from the Birds of Prey movie.

Throughout the episode, whether you have chosen to be a Super Hero or Supervillain, you will bump into Black Canary, Harley Quinn, The Huntress, and Poison Ivy as you too scramble to assist Oracle. Just as they are figuring out how to trust each other and work as a team, so will you, which means you will end up working with and fighting against these powerful characters along the way.

The new episode tracks Lex Luthor as he touches new levels of evil and destroys LexCorp Tower, causing increasing panic across the Metropolis. Players can play as a superhero or supervillain and irrespective of their choice, they will constantly come in contact with the Birds of Prey.

Each of the characters have their unique abilities and fighting styles that will assist players on their quest. By working with Black Canary, Harley Quinn, the Huntress, and Poison Ivy, players have to help Oracle.

All previous episodes of DC Universe Online are currently free-to-play.