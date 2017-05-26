Cartoon Network to air ‘DC Super Hero Girls’ animated series in 2018

The world knows them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but the three stars of Cartoon Network’s upcoming toon series are teenage girls trying to balance superpowers and secret identities with, like, managing a social life.

Production has begun on DC Super Hero Girls, an all-new animated action-comedy series from Warner Bros. Animation based on characters from DC Entertainment.

Featuring fresh character designs and storytelling from Emmy Award-winning producer Lauren Faust (Super Best Friends Forever, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends), DC Super Hero Girls will be coming to Cartoon Network in 2018. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!, Justice League Action) serves as executive producer.

The not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara and Barbara, alongside their superhero friends have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged supervillains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. But add super powers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated.

The new series is a global initiative with Cartoon Network and builds on the DC Super Hero Girls direct-to-video movies as well as digital webisodes launched in 2015 on YouTube, as well as the DC Super Hero Girls mobile app.

Synopsis: Girl pals Bumblebee, Zatanna and Green Lantern Jessica Cruz are always there to lend an ear, a shoulder to cry on, and a fist to punch with, and their bros in the Justice League amp up the fun whether they’re at a concert or taking down a crime ring. But what happens when Diana and her favourite study buddy and fencing partner, Tatsu, can’t agree on how to dole out justice as Wonder Woman and Katana? Or when Barbara finds out her Gotham-Con bestie is teen-fiend Harley Quinn? Along with all their friends, foes and frenemies, this squad of super teens navigates the unique growing pains that come when you’re a teenager trying to fight the battles of the world and the battles of growing up at the same time.