DC launches first issue of the Cold War series ‘Exit Stage Left’

It’s only been three days since the year has begun and DC Comics has announced a new series to add to their band wagon- Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles.

With Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, it seems DC is taking a bold new direction. The story brings to light the events that took place during the Cold War in the year 1953, when USA was locked in nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union.

The synopsis for the very first issue goes like this: It’s 1953. While the United States is locked in a nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union, the gay Southern playwright known as Snagglepuss is the toast of Broadway. But success has made him a target. As he plans for his next hit play, Snagglepuss becomes the focus of the House Committee on Un-American Activities. And when powerful forces align to purge show business of its most subversive voices, no one is safe!

The Flintstones 2016 series writer Mark Russell has penned the miniseries with art by Mike Feehan and cover by Ben Caldwell.

The 32-pager graphic novel is available on Amazon and is being sold as an e-book for iOS devices and MAC book. It is priced at US $3.99.

Following this issue, DC has plans for six more with the second issue to be out on 7 February 2018.