DC Entertainment to launch its own streaming service ‘DC Universe’

Behold, DC anoraks! the DC Entertainment is all set to launch its very own streaming service, DC Universe, that’s set to feature not only the films and TV series of the same, but also an expansive comic archive to delve into.

DC Entertainment chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee promised a greater immersive experience for the DC fandom with all the epic characters of the franchise and the stories spun around the same, available at the tip of a button. Live-action originals such as Titans and Doom Patrol as well as latest animation flicks Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders would all be coming to the DC Universe.

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Green Lantern: First Flight and Wonder Woman are some of the older yet popular animation shows that can be streamed on the service. But the main selling point of this is the access to a vast resources of comics. Titles dating back as early as the 1930s such as Superman’s action comics would be readily available for download.

Additionally, Lee reveals there’s also a new Titan comic series in the pipeline that would come to the DC Universe soon.

The DC Universe streaming site is now live and accepting sign-ups for beta access that shall be open in August. Mobile version of the platform is slated to launch in fall 2018.