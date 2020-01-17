DC drops New Green Lantern: Legacy Trailer

DC recently released a new trailer for Green Lantern: Legacy, the new YA graphic novel that will track the story of a young new Green Lantern trying to make his way after inheriting the power of a his grandmother’s power ring.

Thirteen-year-old Tai Pham lives in the apartment above his grandmother’s store, where his bedroom is crammed with sketchpads and comic books. But not even his most imaginative drawings could compare to the colorful adventure he’s about to embark on. When Tai inherits his grandmother’s jade ring, he soon finds out it’s more than it appears. Suddenly he’s being inducted into a group of space cops known as the Green Lanterns, his neighborhood is being overrun by some racist bullies, and every time he puts pen to paper, he’s forced to confront that he might not be creative enough or strong enough to uphold his ba’s legacy.Now Tai must decide what kind of hero he wants to be: will he learn to soar above his insecurities or will the past keep him grounded?”

DC announced plans to expand its Books for Young Readers program with an extensive new graphic novel slate geared toward young adults and middle grade readers. The new titles revealed today are scheduled to debut from 2020 through 2021 and feature stories starring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more of DC’s most iconic characters, written and illustrated by some of the biggest names in the young adult (YA) and middle grade publishing space.

Green Lantern: Legacy is written by Minh Le and illustrated by Andie Tong and will hit store shelves on 21 January 2020