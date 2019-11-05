DC discloses New Wonder Woman’s villain

Wonder Wonder has long been the proponent of peace in the DC Comics universe. Though she battles when she must, she is always been to save lives.Now the history of working with ARGUS has come back to haunt her. In Wonder Woman Annual #3, DC Comics brings in Wonder Woman’s mirror image, a villainess dedicated to war. The sad part of her story is that Wonder Woman was involved in creating this new villain.

Wonder Woman Annual #3 introduces Helen Paul, an agent of ARGUS. As a girl, Wonder Woman rescued Helen from terrorists during an ARGUS raid. Helen lost her parents in that raid, but Wonder Woman placed her with two retired ARGUS agents as her new family. Wonder Woman remained in Helen’s life as Helen grew up and joined ARGUS. Now, Helen fights alongside Wonder Woman when the hero takes part in ARGUS missions.

That’s the story Helen grew up hearing. The villain Leviathan, in the midst of DC’s ongoing Event Leviathan story, informed Helen. Her parents weren’t killed by terrorists. They were terrorists themselves, leaders of a Sons of Liberty cell. But Helen only the child of white nationalists. She’s also descended from Gudra, one of the Valkyries embroiled in a long feud with the Amazons.

It can only be a matter of time before Warmaster clashes with Wonder Woman.