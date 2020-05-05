Darren Criss to star in animated movie ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow’

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment are bringing more heroic action to fans this summer with new animated movie, Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The adventure centers on Clark Kent, an intern for the Daily Planet who is also learning on the fly how to save Metropolis as his powerful alter ego.

The cast for the movie has finally been revealed, with a number of significant names heading up the film’s leading roles. The film will see Darren Criss (Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Glee and Midway) as Superman, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, Big Mouth) as his arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas) voices Lois Lane.

Man of Tomorrow will also feature some less familiar faces from the Superman universe. Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead) is voicing intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo, while Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) plays Parasite (a.k.a. Rudy Jones), a monster who can suck life force and superpowers out of other beings.

The cast also features animation and games voice actor Ike Amadi (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, Tales of Arcadia) as Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn (Scrubs) as Jonathan Kent, and Bellamy Young (Scandal) as Martha Kent.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow is directed by Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender) and written by Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman), with Butch Lukic (Justice League: Batman Beyond) as supervising producer.