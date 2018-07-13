Dark Horse to turn abandoned script of ‘Alien 3’ into a comic book

Many film projects get wasted in the development stage that for years or are abandoned completely. One such project that fans had to let go was the sequel to James Cameron’s Aliens, Alien 3. The film producers approached William Gibson to write the script, but the script never turned into a movie.

Now, the script will finally see the light. Comic book announced that a comic series based on Gibson’s screenplay will be released by Dark Horse Comics, starting in November. The comic series will have five issues. Dark Horse already has the license for the franchise, and it has done similar projects in the past, like its adaptation of George Lucas’ first draft of Star Wars.

Gibson’s script takes place directly after the events of Aliens where Ripley, Hicks, Newt and Bishop are captured by a group called the Union of Progressive People and are taken to a space station called Anchorpoint. After discovering the U.P.P. and the franchise’s shifty corporation, Weyland-Yutani, are running a secret arms race to develop an army of bloodthirsty xenomorphs, the station is overrun.

The Alien fans are already aware about the storyline, so it won’t come as a surprise for them. But, the comics will bring out a good story for the new audience and a hope for a silver screen debut of the same.

It would be good to see Alien 3 finally on the shelves on 7 November.