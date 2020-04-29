Dandelooo acquires worldwide distribution rights of animated preschool series ‘Cubs’

Emmy Award-winning French animation production and distribution company, Dandelooo has inked a deal with French animation production company JPL Films and Portugal based cinema-video production company Videolotion, for the new animated preschool series Cubs (26 x 2’).

With the deal, Dandelooo now has exclusive worldwide distribution rights for the new original collection of non-dialogue, animated episodes for preschoolers about how baby animals go to sleep in their own very special way.

Commenting on the deals, Dandelooo joint founders Jean Baptiste Wéry and Emmanuèle Petry said, “We are delighted to pick up a show such as Cubs and look forward to introducing it to buyers on the international market. The wonderful topic of how baby animals go to sleep and the fact that different creators are using their own animation technique will stand out and will be enjoyed by preschoolers everywhere.”

Co-produced by JPL Films and Videolotion, each episode is directed by a different creator with its own animation look and technique. The stories tell bedtime stories of some of the most adorable and mysterious species in the animal world, from elephants, hedgehogs to flamingoes, whales, snakes and bees. Each episode reveals the renewed pleasure of discovering a new species in a different and original aesthetic.