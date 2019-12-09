Daisy Ridley’s take on the emotional end of the seminal Skywalker saga

After receiving years of unabashed love for the Star Wars franchise, the lore of the Skywalkers is finally coming to an end. The unbelievable fandom that is being witnessed across the globe, is hard to overlook. As the saga culminates and as the female force Daisy Ridley bids farewell to the protagonist Rey, among much fanfare around the Rise of Skywalker, of how the films are more than just a regular sci-fi trilogy and means so much more to the community.

In a bid to break down the complexities of the entire universe and what the audience can take away from the stories, Ridley quipped, “If you took away the space element, the movie is basically just about people trying to figure it out. They are being confronted with really difficult obstacles and the different and moving stories happening across, are all interlinked. Everything has a cause and effect that affects the fate of the galaxy.”

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams joins forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

A very hopeful Ridley thinks that the audience that is going to watch this journey come to an end, must feel all the emotions that they experienced while making it. Speaking of being a part of this humongous movie created by Abrams, she further adds, “J.J is like a fan-boy who wants to make a great film. Everyone worked so hard to serve this one right and I think it will be really moving. It is really emotional for me at least. I think people will be very happy.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams while the story is by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Abrams and Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.

Ahead of the worldwide release of, the entire cast and crew is hit with a definite force of emotions as the Saga concludes. Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker releases globally this festive season on December 20 in theatres near you.