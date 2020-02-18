‘Daiblo’ and ‘Overwatch’ may get animated series

Blizzard may have plans to adapt both Diablo and Overwatch into animated shows. As confirmed by sources, an anime based on Diablo is heading to Netflix. Alongwith the details, a small teaser about an animated Overwatch series was seen, though it’s unclear whether it, too, will end up on Netflix.
As reported, Activision Blizzard Studio co-president Nick van Dyk has revealed the adaptations through his LinkedIn profile. The profile lists him as being the executive producer of a TV adaptation of an anime style Diablo television show that will be distributed worldwide through Netflix.
Overwatch 2 is out later this year and Blizzard has already released a number of animated shorts in a bid to promote its new game. It is a popular game, recently crossing 50 million players across all platforms. Diablo is an action role-playing hack and slash dungeon crawler video game series made up of three core games: Diablo, Diablo II, and Diablo III.
Blizzard or Netflix has not yet made a formal announcement of these animated series, but if made, then Diablo and Overwatch will be seen alongside other game adaptations like The Witcher and Castlevania.