Cyber Group Studios signs master toy deal with JAKKS Pacific for pre-school series ‘Gigantosaurus’

Producer and distributor Cyber ​​Group Studios has signed a multi-year worldwide master toy agreement with the global toy and consumer products company JAKKS Pacific for Gigantosaurus, a new animated preschool series set to launch on television platforms worldwide in early 2019.

The series contains around 52 episodes, 11 minutes each and will be launched on Disney Junior worldwide (excluding India and Taiwan). It will also air on major broadcast networks namely France Télévision in France and Super RTL in Germany.

Under the terms of the worldwide licensing agreement, JAKKS Pacific will design, produce and bring to market a full range of toys inspired by the series which includes preschool toys, figures, toy-vehicles, play-sets, outdoor seasonal, indoor furniture, Halloween costumes and accessories. The initial products from JAKKS, as well as other products including new books from Templar will be at retailers from the beginning of the autumn in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be named master toy licensee for Gigantosaurus. It is an adorable series based on a beloved bestselling book and we look forward to bringing these loveable dinosaurs to life in a whole new way,” said JAKKS Pacific senior vice president for global licensing Tara Hefter.

Gigantosaurus is based on the bestselling book published by Templar and written by Jonny Duddle. The full CGI animated action-comedy series takes viewers on adventures with four young dinosaur friends as they explore their prehistoric world and the mystery of Gigantosaurus, the fiercest dinosaur ever. Inquisitive Mazu, playful Tiny, timid Bill and courageous Rocky all want to discover the secrets of the elusive Gigantosaurus and their lands.

Cyber Group Studios chairman and CEO Pierre Sissmann added, “It’s a pleasure to see all of the Gigantosaurus characters come to life and to have the opportunity to collaborate on a major toy line with a dynamic company such as JAKKS Pacific.”