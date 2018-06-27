Cyber Group Studios hosts the semi-final round of the international Emmy Kids awards

Cyber Group Studios hosts for the seventh time the Semi-final round of the international Emmy® Kids awards.
Cyber Group Studios held for the seventh time the Semi-Final round of judging of the International Emmy® Kids Awards in two categories: Kids Preschool and Kids Animation. The event took place on 25 June 2018 and the ceremony was hosted by Pierre Sissmann (chairman & CEO of Cyber Group Studios and director of The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) under the supervision of Nathaniel Brendel (Emmy judging director). The jury was composed of more than 20 leading TV executives including some of the biggest television broadcasters around the world:
Coralie Pastor – RTBF (Belgium)
Telidja KlaÏ – VRT (Belgium)
Géraldine Soto – Canal + (France)
Patricia Adane – France Télévisions (France)
Tiphaine De Raguenel – France Télévisions (France)
Claire Heinrich – France Télévisions (France)
Lila Hannou – M6 (France)
Yann Labasque – TF1 (France)
Julien Borde – Turner Broadcasting System (France)
Patricia Vasapollo – HR (Germany)
Sebastian Debertin – KIKA (Germany)
Frank Dietz – Super RTL (Germany)
Brigitta Muehlenbeck – WDR (Germany)
Nicole Keeb – ZDF (Germany)
Arne Lohmann – ZDF Enterprises (Germany)
Brenda Maffuchi – De Agostini (Italy)
Andrea Basilio – RTP (Portugal)
Saskia Krijnen – RTS (Switzerland)
Henrietta Hurford-Jones – BBC Worldwide Ltd (United Kingdom)
Orion Ross – The Walt Disney Company (United Kingdom)
Theresa Plummer-Andrews – Plumtrees (United Kingdom)
Sarah Muller – Sony Pictures TV’s kids’ channels (United Kingdom & Italy)
Patricia Hidalgo – Turner Broadcasting System (United Kingdom)
Cecilia Persson – Turner Broadcasting System (United Kingdom)
Richard Goldsmith – Cyber Group Studios (USA)
The jurors devoted the entire day to the screening and judging process. Tabulations are done by the accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP. The program with the highest score will be preceded to the Final round of judging. The winner will be announced at The International Emmy® Kids Awards during the Cannes Miptv in April 2019.
To this, Sissmann had said, “It was an honor on behalf of Cyber Group Studios, to welcome the International Emmy semi-final judging for the seventh time in Paris. And a real pleasure to spend a full day with so many highly qualified experts joining to review animated series whose quality is always improving year after year, both from a storytelling and a production standpoint.”