Cyber Group Studios has promoted veteran Caroline Audebert to the newly created position of studios deputy director

Cyber Group Studios, the leading European animated entertainment company, is proud to announce the promotion of Caroline Audebert from head of productions to the newly created position of studios deputy director. At a time where Cyber Group Studios sees its catalog significantly growing with seven series in productions and over 11 series in development, strengthening its production’s department is a key step to follow up with theses current and upcoming projects.

Cyber Group Studios president and CEO Pierre Sissmann said,”I am particularly pleased with this promotion. It confirms Caroline’s talent to support us in the growth of our company through an in-depth management of productions, both in terms of content and costs. At a time when our activity is developing strongly in France and internationally – especially in the USA, Russia and China – reinforcing our French studios under the joint direction of Caroline Audebert and Olivier Lelardoux ensures our sustainability and strength on the long term.”

In this new role, Audebert will coordinate and prioritise all Cyber Group Studios’ production activities worldwide, on all sites. Based in Paris, she will develop new production axes both technically and budgetarily by rationalising the resources. She will report to Cyber Group Studios senior vice-president and associate producer Olivier Lelardoux.

Lelardoux added, “For the past two years, Caroline has successfully directed our productions and consolidated its processes. With this promotion, Caroline and the teams from the Paris and Roubaix’s studios are taking a further step to improve the quality of our productions and the productivity of the processes already in place.”

Prior to joining Cyber Group Studios in 2017, Audebert was head of production on White Fang’s feature film produced by Superprod and Bidibul. She managed the creation of CGI animation by overseeing the entire process from pre-production to delivery while coordinating simultaneously with 10 different Studios. Former head of production at Gaumont Animation, she led the artistic team and supported directors and broadcasters of animation programs from first writings to delivery. Audebert also served as VFX producer at BUF Compagnie where she worked on budgets, schedules and production for major feature films such as Arthur & the invisibles 2 & 3, Speed Racer, Thor. Former production manager at Disney Channel, as well as design program manager at Cisco System, in charge of International teams’ coordination (UK, India, Israel), she has also been animation production teacher 3D/CGI at ESRA Paris (University of Audiovisual Arts European Film Academy).