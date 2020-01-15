Cyber ​​Group Studios and Outright Games unveil the launch date of ‘Gigantosaurus: The Game’

Cyber ​​Group Studios and Outright Games, have reveal the first video game based on Gigantosaurus’ series. The hugely-popular CGI-animated program, which is currently airing its 1st season on Disney Junior worldwide has just been commissioned by The Walt Disney Company and France Télévisions for seasons 2 & 3 and by Super RTL for season 2. The first season will also air on Netflix and on major international networks throughout 2020, such as CCTV in China, Rai in Italy, SVT inSweden, SRC in Canada or Tiny Pop in the UK. And many others.



Gigantosaurus: The Game will launch on 27March , 2020 on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC digital. In Gigantosaurus: The Game, players can explore and race across the vast, prehistoric world of Gigantosaurus in a one-of-a-kind dinosaur adventure – part saving the world, part rally racing – and all gigantic fun! Kids can play as one of their favorite dino buddies from the show – Rocky, Tiny, Mazu, and Bill – as they discover secrets, solve puzzles and save the day.

“This new game represents a big step for us and the creation of high-quality kids’ interactive entertainment.Working closely with Cyber Group Studios and the full gamut of original assets from the hit show, allowed us to develop a game that truly feels like playing through an episode of the series,” said Outright Games CEO Terry Malham.

Gigantosaurus is based on Jonny Duddle’s bestselling book of the same name. Directed by award-winning director Olivier Lelardoux, the series takes preschoolers on exciting, comedy-filled adventures as they dare to be themselves and explore the world beyond their nests. In every episode, the curious young dinosaurs explore the mystery of Gigantosaurus – the biggest, fiercest dinosaur of all. They embark on a quest, facing their individual fears and working together to solve a problem. As the inquisitive Mazu, playful Tiny, timid Bill, and courageous Rocky aim to learn more about Gigantosaurus, they discover they each have something to learn from him, too!

“Gigantosaurus: The Game is our first video game with Outright Games. All along the development process, we have been thrilled by the talent and expertise of the production team. The result is a great and innovative game for the whole family mixing action adventure and racing and offering 2 multi-player modes (cooperative and competitive). This feature will allow families to play together with the key characters of the TV series “ comment Cyber Group Studios vice president interactive and videogame division Thierry Braille and COO Dominique Bourse.

Key Features

Become a fearless leader- Join dino buddies Rocky, Tiny, Mazu and Bill on a daring quest to help Giganto and escape extinction.

Dino racing- Hop in the race kart for a super rally to reach the next adventure zone and find out who’s the fastest dinosaur

Play together- You and up to 3 friends can control your favorite dino and create co-operative adventures together