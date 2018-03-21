Cyber Group appoints Loic De Boudemange as digital development lead

Cyber Group Studios has appointed Loic De Boudemange as vice president of digital development and operations in charge of the company’s digital arm.

Boudemange formerly served as social media manager for TV5MONDE, overseeing the network global strategy. He also previously worked within the TF1 group as key digital and social media executive and was instrumental in structuring production of native and digital content for mobile apps, replay and OTT strategy.

At Cyber ​​Group Studios, Boudemange will oversee all digital operations including the development, production and exploitation of content on digital platforms based on in-house and third party brands and IPs under the supervision of senior vice president of sales acquisitions and new media Raphaelle Mathieu.

He will also work closely with the recently appointed YouTube kids’ specialist Wildbrain to grow Cyber ​​Group Studios digital audience and online international exposure.

Cyber Group Studios chairman and CEO Pierre Sissmann says, “Digital development is a key aspect of the company’s future and we are thrilled to welcome Loic to break uncharted new ground in the digital space.”