CW’s ‘Supergirl’ brings aboard a transgender character

DC revealed that the Supergirl series’ showrunners are looking to cast a transgender character for the upcoming season in what looks to be a major role.

The character Nia Nal is said to be a transgender woman in her early 20’s and is being cast with open ethnicity, meaning that they do not have a specific ethnic background in mind. She may be positioned to take over the newsroom, as she comes in with a strong journalism background and is described as a young Cat Grant type.

With the addition of Nia, who looks to be playing a large role in CatCo, it can be assumed that Kara will return her focus to her journalism career in the fourth season.

The CW, Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as the Girl of Steel, David Harewood as Martian Manhunter, Mehcad Brooks as Jimmy Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott, Chris Wood as Mon-El, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, and Odette Annable as Samantha Arias/Reign.