CW in works on creating ‘Batwoman’ TV series

DC Comics world is expanding day by day, with the latest addition being the character of Batwoman which will be officially introduced in December as part of The CW’s annual DC series crossover event.

The CW is teaming with DC’s, Greg Berlanti to develop Batwoman as a TV series. Batwoman is described as a woman armed with a passion for social justice and flair for speaking her mind.

The synopsis reads:

Kate Kane is an out lesbian who has arrived in Gotham to handle a citywide resurgence in crime. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a saviour, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

This will be the first time the character of Batwoman will appear in live-action on screen, seen fighting alongside the other CW heroes. The series will be penned down and executive produced by Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries), Berlanti and Warner Bros.

The premiere date of Batwoman series is not yet confirmed but The CW is aiming for a 2019 release.