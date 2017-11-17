CTN Animation Expo returns to Burbank from 17 to 19 November

Are you an aspiring animator, comic book artist, video game creator or fan of animation interested in experiencing a behind-the-scenes look at the animation field in action? Then pull back the curtains on the ninth annual Creative Talent Network Animation eXpo happening 17 through 19 November, 2017 at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel and Convention Center.

An interactive smorgasbord representing top animation talent, the CTN animation eXpo turns the spotlight on production artists and creative visionaries in the animation, visual effects and video game community. Equally important to each of these artists is to come together to brainstorm, share ideas, solve problems, and collaborate towards a common goal. Animators consistently empower “the content” that brings films, CGI, special effects, and virtual reality to life across a wide spectrum of entertainment.

Special events at the CTN animation eXpo include:

Inspiring kick-off with legendary animator Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant.

Appearance by Pixar Animation Studios director Pete Docter.

Internationally renowned artists Jordi Lafabre, Frank Pe and Tomer Hanuka.

Special mentions to the women of animation with Chiara Benedetti, Genevieve Godbout, Iris Campiet and Elle Michalka.

Animation legends Aaron Blaise, Eric Goldberg, Andreas Deja and Burny Mattinson in attendance.

Creators from Blizzard Entertainment, Bluesky Studios, The Walt Disney Company, Reel FX, ILM, Nickelodeon, Pixar, Sony and more.

In addition, attendees can experience:

Special screenings of Dear Basketball, Loving Vincent, This Corner of the World and Animal Crackers, along with a Saturday morning shorts festival and a VR theater showing VR animated films from Google, Penrose and many more.

CTNsketchFEVER, with four days to draw, draw, draw. Portfolio reviews, contests and challenges and after hours events.

Everyone is invited to bring their talent, sketchbooks and grab a swag bag at the CTN animation eXpo, where the theme is “Every Picture Tells a Story.”

Tickets, starting at US $20, are available at CTN Animation Expo’s website.