Crunchyroll taps former Netflix executive, Julian Lai-Hung

Crunchyroll has hired former Netflix director of content and anime in Japan, Julian Lai-Hung as the head of content strategy and business development focused on Japan and Asia-Pacific markets. Lai-Hung’s career in video streaming spans original production, licensing and acquisitions.

He helped launch Netflix in Japan and oversaw the streamer’s global anime category as its director of content and anime in the region. While at Netflix, Lai-Hung was executive producer across a number of titles, including Terrace House Aloha State, Million Yen Women, Godzilla: Monster Planet, Kuromukuro, and Blazing Transfer Students. At Warner Bros., he led a team as the VP of international digital distribution and global sales.

Based in Tokyo, Lai-Hung will focus on building out Crunchyroll’s content strategy, driving the originals initiative and identifying new business opportunities with existing and new partners. “I have a deep respect for anime creators and I am thrilled to be joining the biggest anime brand on the planet. I can’t wait to work with our partners in Japan to keep delighting fans across the globe,” Lai-Hung said in a statement.

Lai-Hung’s appointment follows a series of executive moves that saw Crunchyroll welcome Alden Budill as head of global partnerships and content strategy, Terry Li as head of 360 and general manager of Crunchryoll Games, and John Easum as head of Crunchryoll EMEA following the company’s acquisition of VIZ Media Europe Group.