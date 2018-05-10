Cristiano Ronaldo partners with Graphic India and VMS Communications for new animated series, ‘Striker Force 7’

Cristiano Ronaldo has collaborated with Graphic India, a graphic novel and animation producer, focused on creating global superheroes, and VMS Communications, a mobile digital marketing and content management company, to create and launch a new character entertainment property, Striker Force 7.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired millions of people around the world with his dedication, work-ethic and all-around epic game playing. CR7 is a real-life superhero to a generation and Striker Force 7 will bring together a global team of characters from our world (and others), that are representative of the diversity and coolness of his millions of fans,” commented Graphic India CEO and co-creator cum producer of the new series Sharad Devarajan.

Ronaldo and Devarajan will be executive producers to the series along with VMS Communications COO Diego Guarderas. Polaris Sports team and Graphic’s EVP creative Jeevan J. Kang, who is the lead character designer, are also in the creators’ team of the animated series.

“We have been working with Cristiano and Polaris Sports for over five years and we can’t ask for better partners. Cristiano’s name is synonymous with professionalism, dedication and success. That’s the reason he inspires millions of people around the globe. He didn’t become the most followed athlete on social media by chance; so developing an animated series of a true icon like Cristiano was a no-brainer for us,” said Guarderas.

The series will be seen across animation, comics, publishing, gaming and digital content. The deal was put together by Polaris Sports.

“I have always been a fan of superheroes and I’m thrilled to help to create this new animated series. In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that’s why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans” Ronaldo added.