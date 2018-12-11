Craig Hunegs to leave Warner Bros. studio at the end of the year

Warner Bros. Television Group president, business and strategy and Warner Bros. Digital Networks, president Craig Hunegs will be leaving the studio at the end of the year. Hunegs, a 20-year WBTV veteran, is the highest-ranking executive to leave the company since AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner was completed in the summer.

“Craig has been an invaluable member of the Warner Bros. family for more than two decades. His skills as a manager, a savvy deal maker and a hugely talented strategist have helped shape our future in the rapidly evolving television industry and been critical to the company’s success. Most recently, Craig was instrumental in our move into the digital networks business, including helping launch DC Universe, which brings one of our most important brands fully into the digital age. I thank him for his many contributions to Warner Bros. We will all miss him immensely, but I have no doubt he’ll be equally successful in his future endeavours,” said Warner Bros chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara( to whom Hunegs reports).

As president, business and strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group, he was responsible for overall Television Group performance and for creating growth across Warner Bros.’ industry-leading television business.

He actively managed production for U.S. broadcast, basic and premium cable networks and SVOD services, the growth of Warner Bros. Animation’s kids’ business, expansion of international local production and the evolution of linear and on-demand TV distribution windows.

He was also the lead deal maker for all Television Group production divisions. He also served on the board of The CW network, playing an active role in setting its linear and digital distribution strategies. He was promoted to his WBTVG President role in May 2013.

“I want to thank Kevin and my colleagues in the Television Group – especially my partners Peter Roth and Jeff Schlesinger – my Digital Networks team and all my colleagues across WB, Turner and HBO. It’s been an amazing run. After 20 years here, I can’t wait to take on new opportunities at this incredibly dynamic time in our industry,” said Hunegs.

Hunegs was also the founding president of Warner Bros. Digital Networks and led the rapid build-out of Warner Bros’ OTT services, the growth of its digital-native content development and production, and the further development of Warner Bros.’ direct-to-consumer capabilities. Included in Warner Bros. Digital Network’s portfolio are OTT services DC Universe and Boomerang; the gamer network Machinima; the digital-native production company Stage 13; Uninterrupted (a partnership with LeBron James and Maverick Carter); and Ellen Digital Ventures (a partnership with Ellen DeGeneres). WBDN launched in June 2016.

Previously, he served as executive vice president, Warner Bros. Television Group from 2006-13, where he played a central role in managing the Television Group and developing, planning and implementing its key initiatives, including broad licensing partnerships with Netflix and Hulu, the launch of original cable series production and international local production, the formation of new linear and on-demand distribution windows, the expansion into online and wireless entertainment, the acquisitions of Alloy Entertainment and Shed Media and the creation of The CW network.