Counter-Strike has now new characters and weapon skins

Valve has announced a new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive operations after nearly two years. Operation Shattered Web is a massive update that introduces agents or characters for the first time in the game along with several cosmetic upgrades.

They are called Agents and they will be rolled out as mission progress rewards. In other words, these are just skins that can be unlocked as you play and there are 22 of them. All agents are classified into tiers where ‘Master Agents’ is the highest tier that includes Lt. Commander Ricksaw and Special Agent Ava of the FBI. All the characters have their own voices and animations.

CS:GO also has new maps including Jungle, Lunacy, and Studio that will be available in all the regular matchmaking games.

Operation Shattered Web is priced at $15 and it will go on for 16 weeks with a new set of missions being unlocked every week through its course.