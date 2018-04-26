Cosmos-Maya’s WowKidz partners with digital channel YuppTV for kids

Cosmos-Maya, an animation content creator for kids in India has collaborated with YuppTV, one the of the over-the-top (OTT) video platforms for South Asian content offering live TV, catch-up TV and movies on-demand in 14 languages across the globe.

Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta said, “YuppTV enjoys an envious reach across the global diaspora with over 14.5 million mobile downloads worldwide and this partnership will allow us to reach this audience in multiple Indian languages. YuppTV will be engaging with a new audience for the first time. Through this association we hope to introduce our content to kids across geographies especially in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, Canada and so on further augmenting our footprint across the world.”

Cosmos-Maya owns a content bank of 1000+ half hours and runs a successful bouquet of digital channels under the umbrella brand WowKidz, offering entertainment for kids of all ages in Indian languages.

Under this association of WowKidz on YuppTV, the subscribers of YuppTV will be able to enjoy non-stop kids’ entertainment with shows like Motu Patlu, Vir-the Robot Boy, Chacha Bhatija, Eena Meena Deeka, Kisna among others. The kids’ content will be available in three languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Founded by Indian filmmakers, Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, Cosmos-Maya targets audiences globally through its brand, WowKidz which has become one of the fastest growing channels for kids’ content with over four million active YouTube subscribers and over four billion cumulative views (as on March 2018).

Commenting on the association, YuppTV founder and CEO Uday Reddy added, “We are pleased to venture into the kids’ entertainment space with Cosmos-Maya. Kids are a captive and influential audience and with the help of Cosmos Maya’s popular content on WowKidz we hope to expand our content library and offer them a spectacular experience on our platform. This association aligns with our vision of creating an offering that caters to audiences of all age groups.”

The latest offering by WowKidz on YuppTV will be available for convenient viewing from 27 April 2018.