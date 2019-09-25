Cosmos-Maya’s ‘Harry’ secures global deals ahead of MIPCOM

Cosmos-Maya has secured a raft of key global deals for its brand-new animated series Harry ahead of its global launch at MIPCOM. The 26 x 22’ comedy adventure series for 4-9 year olds is available in all major languages worldwide.

Produced in 3D animation, Harry is the eponymous story of the anthropomorphic lion Harry and his friends, who run a circus troupe in an all-animal world. The sole objective of Harry’s life is to spread joy and goodwill by entertaining the good people of Laddison County and Bratwood Forest. His noble intentions are put to test by Belle the cat, who is after Harry’s circus land, and the goon buffalo Tony, who nurses antagonism from Harry foiling all his vicious plans.

“Children worldwide love anthropomorphic animal characters, and Harry sits alongside beloved favorites like Simba in The Lion King and Alex in Madagascar. The character ensemble of the show is unique, and the organic narratives and catchy numbers make Harry a captivating watch. We are confident that kids the world over will love our Harry as well, as he entertains everyone with his antics while spreading the message of goodwill and fun!” said Cosmos-Maya CEO and series producer Anish Mehta.

As the characters and narratives go beyond aspects like race, gender and nationality, Cosmos-Maya has ensured that the show is relatable to a wide range of audiences.

Amazon Prime Video has secured exclusive SVOD rights to the show in India, while a leading Pay-TV channel has picked up rights for its channel in India and Indian subcontinent. Spectrum Film in Indonesia has picked up the show for major territories in South East Asia.