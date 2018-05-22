Cosmos-Maya collaborates with Gruppo Alcuni for their next international co-production ‘Leo da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa’

Cosmos-Maya, which has been producing quality animated content with aesthetics, has taken a step further. Their next venture, a spin-off series based on the recently released film Leo da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa, promises another high quality 3D animation international co-production.

Produced by one of the leading companies in the Italian and European animation production sector, Gruppo Alcuni, Leo da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa was lately screened at the Cannes Film Festival. This is another great achievement for the film after it premièred and captured hearts in Italy in January. The film released in Russia CIS and South Korea in the last month and will release in China next month.

Taking this success forward, Rai Ragazzi (based in Italy), Gruppo Alcuni and Cosmos-Maya (based in Singapore & India) have come together to co-produce the spin-off children’s cartoon series. Set to air on Rai TV, this is Cosmos-Maya’s second association with the public broadcaster. The series which will have 52 episodes of 13 minutes each, seems to capitalise the popularity of the movie as well as the admiration of the national icon.

Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta commented, “We brought in the 3D animation revolution in India with Motu Patlu and with each subsequent show, pushed all the envelopes of quality. Inspector Chingum, our latest show, which is currently on air has the finest 3D animation quality for an Indian series. Now with Leo da Vinci’s global appeal and universal storytelling, we are taking a step forward internationally. The pedigree of a major European production house like Gruppo Alcuni and people’s familiarity with Leonardo da Vinci and his work will enable the series to have a reach of more than 100 countries. This is what attracted us to this project in the first place.”

Leo, a 15 year old version of Leonardo da Vinci is the protagonist of the show. His curiosity and will to learn enables him to keep inventing new and unique machines. These he uses to have fun with his friends, Lisa and Lorenzo. He also uses these inventions to keep evil at bay. Blue Pirate, assisted by henchmen Francis and Cicala, provides the villainy aspect to the show.

Gruppo Alcuni president and creative director and director of the series Sergio Manfio added, “Leonardo’s achievements interest adults more than children. He has done such great things that seem incredible to us. However, to the little ones, who carry with them the gift of imagination, they seem almost normal. So we wanted to create something for Leonardo to be accessible to them and then in our film we added pirates, the flight. We wanted to combine fantasy with genius. With Cosmos-Maya’s proven track record, we are confident that the series will be a success worldwide.”

Cosmos-Maya has always stayed ahead of the curve by striving to enhance the quality of animation and Leo da Vinci seems to be a testament to the company’s superior prowess in the field of high quality animation.