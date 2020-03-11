Coronavirus outbreak: E3 2020 has been reportedly cancelled over coronavirus concerns

Sources including Ars Technica and indie game publisher Devolver Digital, reported that this year’s Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles will be canceled entirely. The coronavirus outbreak has affected the entire event calendar. From the Mobile World Conference 2020 to Google I/O 2020, companies are cancelling their events amid the virus fears.

E3 2020 was scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center between 9 and 11 June. It is one of the major highlights in the video game industry, with many companies saving the day to make big announcements and game debuts.

This year’s show would’ve been E3’s 25th anniversary. Confirmed exhibitors included Bethesda, Epic, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Nintendo, and Microsoft. With two new consoles tentatively scheduled for release at the end of this year, thus starting the ninth generation of hardware, E3 2020 was expected to be a big event.

The report further states that the organisation was supposed to issue a clarification regarding the same on 10 March but it didn’t. Interestingly, Digital Developer also tweeted that the event had been cancelled.

a World Health Organization report on Tuesday said has resulted nearly 114,000 confirmed cases globally and over 4,000 deaths. Some 973 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been reported in the U.S. as well as at least 30 deaths. That number is certain to grow.