Contiloe Pictures’ ‘Mahayoddha Rama’ bags the best film award at Delhi CG Animation Awards 2018

Known for their shows that offers a distinctive mix of content and originality, Contiloe Pictures has added yet another feather to its cap by winning the best animation movie award for their film, Mahayoddha Rama on 22 June 2018 at Delhi CG Animation Awards. The DCG animation is a platform for industry and education in media and entertainment sector.

Mahayoddha Rama revolves around the epic story of Rama – the great Indian hero versus Ravana, the greatest villain of Indian mythology, portrayed like never before in an animated movie.

The movie producer and Contiloe Pictures CEO Abhimanyu Singh’s stronghold and plethora of experience has truly pushed him to turn his passion in the mythological genre into a successful venture and film.

“After winning the National Award in three categories for the film, winning yet another accolade for Mahayoddha Rama only reinstates the fact that we are growing in the right direction. Our aim as a company is to constantly evolve and grow. This is an incredible time for us at Contiloe Pictures, but it has been exciting since we began our journey. We are always trying to diversify our content, take our technology a notch higher. Winning in the best animation category only makes us feel proud and we’d like to thank Delhi CG Animation for this recognition,” Singh commented.

Contiloe Pictures has carved a niche by developing and producing multi-genre quality content and delighting their viewers with exciting new ways of storytelling that are showcased over a range of prime-time networks in India as well as abroad. They own few prominent television shows in their kitty such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, Jhansi ki Rani, Mahabali Hanuman, Vighnharta Ganesh and Ssshhhh…Koi Hai .