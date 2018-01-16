Contiloe Pictures celebrates Army Day with Sikh Regiment of Indian Army

The cast and crew of Contiloe’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 commemorated the Army Day yesterday with the soldiers of Sikh Regiment of Indian Army. Actors Mohit Raina and Mukul Dev took the soldiers of the Sikh Regiment on a tour of the set in Aamgaon where the epic battle of Saragarhi is currently being filmed.

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 is a fiction show inspired by the real-life story of 21 brave soldiers of the thirty-sixth Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army.

Contiloe Pictures CEO Abhimanyu Singh said, “We are honored to have the soldiers of Sikh Regiment in our studio on this special day, where the bravest of the country are celebrated. Battle of Saragarhi is considered as one of the bravest day in the Indian history, we salute them in the admiration of their bravery and show gratitude in recognition of their courage.”

In September 1897, a contingent of 21 soldiers from the thirty-sixth Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army led by Havildar Ishar Singh successfully defended a remote outpost in the North West Frontier Province from an attack by over 10,000 Afghan tribesmen in what has been called one of the bravest last stands in military history.

“It was an absolute delight to host soldiers of the Sikh Regiment along with their families on the special occasion of the Army Day,” actor Mohit Raina added. “Playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh has helped me appreciate the spirit, the ethos of the Indian soldier even more than ever before. It is a supreme emotion when an individual elevates his thoughts to such a height that life itself becomes immaterial as he is ready to give it all to the motherland. Our soldiers defy every odd, face every challenge, so that we all can enjoy our lives. I salute this spirit.”

Produced by Contiloe Productions, 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 will be aired on the new entertainment channel Discovery Jeet starting 12 February.