Comscore and Twitch partner to deliver livestreaming audience measurement for esports and gaming

Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, has undergone a new partnership with Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment. The deal adds tagless audience reporting of Twitch live streaming, including gaming and esports insights, to Comscore digital audience solutions, providing a complete, unduplicated view into digital consumption behaviours.

As esports and gaming continue to gain traction with audiences and more consumers engage with streaming content, new opportunities for advertisers and sponsors are emerging. The integration of Twitch video metrics, such as minutes spent and content minutes per ad minute, allows Comscore to measure and represent a key part of the live streaming, gaming and esports industry.

The partnership makes available third-party data and insights into Twitch’s engaged audiences in the U.S. and Canada. Advertisers will now have an enhanced ability to understand Twitch live streaming video consumption habits, engage directly with key audience segments and make smarter, more accurate campaign decisions. Comscore is working to expand the integration with Twitch to other areas, such as the launch of additional markets and roll out of category- and genre-level reporting.

“Our new partnership with Twitch is more proof of Comscore’s dedication to innovation within audience measurement and across screens.In a time where gaming and esports are gaining momentum, our partnership will ensure the industry can understand consumption and take advantage of trends in this space,” said Comscore chief revenue officer Carol Hinnant.

Comscore provides clients with a total view of consumer digital video consumption across desktops, smartphones, tablets and more. The company’s core digital video measurement solution, Video Metrix Multi-Platform, offers unduplicated, person-level video audience measurement across digital content and ads, providing insight into audience size, reach, engagement and demographic composition.