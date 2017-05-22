Common myths and misconceptions about online slots

No matter how long you have been playing free online video slots, the fact still remains that you are still looking for the secrets to maximise the outcome of your gameplay. Some people actually do believe that there are secrets or rules that guarantee more winning on online slots. Most time those “secrets” turn out to be myths and misconceptions concerning online slots.

Below are 6 False Beliefs About Online Slot Machines:

1. A close call indicates a greater chance of success

In reality, each spin has nothing to do with the other spins. Your chances of winning are always the same for every spin. Predicting accurately when a slot machine is going to pay out is really impossible. A close call simply means nothing but a close call.

2. It takes a long period of time to win a jackpot repeatedly after it has been hit

Online slot machines can payout in two or more spins simultaneously if you are lucky. Anything is possible, including hitting two jackpots in a row as every spin doesn’t relate to another.

3. A slot machine is the worst bet in casinos

Most people who do not get lucky with slot machines always tend to believe that it’s the machine that is the cause of their misfortune, hence, they call it “the worst bet in a casino”. The slot machine can be played by anyone regardless of their level of experience and still enjoy themselves while actually having a chance to win.

4. Impossible to win real money at an online slot machine

Among others, this right here is the most popularly preached misconceptions about online slot machines. There is actually a huge opportunity of winning lots of cash playing slots online. Not only that, online slots are generally more generous than slots in real casinos. For example, some websites offer free online video slots, which allow one to enjoy their favourite games without spending a dime.

5. Online slot machines are a means of bamboozling people

Everyone is aware of fraudulent online slots and this calls for online players to be careful when selecting a domain to play on. The fact still remains that there are fewer scam online domains than reliable online casinos. If at any point in time, you are in doubt of a particular website, you should quickly check if it’s among the blacklisted casinos.

6. A slim chance of winning when playing with bonuses

People, without any validation, began to preach that playing slot with bonus reduces the chances of winning compared to playing without bonus. There is no evidence backing this notion. It’s a misconception that scares people from not accepting free bonuses.

Getting informed about the misconceptions and false ideologies about online slot machines prepares you mentally for what to expect and this will always be of use to any prospective player.