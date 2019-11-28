#Review: ‘Commando 3’ ranks ranks high on action but the story falls flat

You attempt a beaten-to-the-hilt shtick and liberally pepper it with a heavy dose of patriotism, you are already treading on a slippery slope. Since pop patriotism is the flavour of the season, this movie employs the theme to the fullest. With special OP commando played by Vidyut Jamwal saving the country and bringing the perpetrator to justice, the movie does maintain the Commando franchise thematics in the way action takes place yet one could dispense away with over-the-top theatrics.

In this new sequel, Vidyut Jammwal comes back as the eponymous Commando, Karanveer Singh Dogra, who is out to diffuse a yet another web of doom that threatens to destroy his country. In some scenes, you can sense a Batman vs Joker interrogation inspiration too.