Comixology introduces new line of original comics

Comixology is growing over the past years with a growing home for original comics, apart from the digital series it already sells which includes publishers like Marvel, DC and more. It announced a new line of original series under its banner early this year and is now coming up with some more.

Four of the comics from the newly launched line are available to the fans now which include Goliath Girls by Sam Humphries and Alti Firmansyah. It revolves around three orphans who raise a young kaiju. The other is Grave Danger by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton about a secret agent who fights supernatural crime. Hit Reblog: Comics That Caught Fire by Megan Kearney highlights the stories behind viral webcomics and the fourth, and Teenage Wasteland by Magdalene Visaggio and Jen Vaughn is about teenagers who are actually defenders of the Earth.

As reported by CBR, the company also announced other originals slated to be released in coming months. The titles include The Dark written by Mark Sable and illustrated by Kristian Donaldson, Delver by Spike Trotman and MK Reed and The Stone King written by Kel McDonald and illustrated by Tyler Crook.

Comixology’s push will bring more interesting series for the readers out there.