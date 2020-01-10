Comic artist Ahmed Sikander collaborates with Fun OK Please for children’s activity books

Publishing houses Fun OK Please and Harper Collins India released children’s books with illustrations by comic artist Ahmed Sikander.

The houses recently launched Inside India Fascinating Food. These are children’s activity books with Indian themes, which contain a lot of interesting unknown facts about India. The first book was about Indian festivals, while the second showcased the history of India.

Indy and Dia are two characters who are on a mouth-watering, tummy rumbling and fun tour to India’s unique culinary landscape. This activity book for children will take you through India’s various food delights through engaging activities like word searches, recipes, quizzes, number and logic games, and much more.

Fun OK Please is focused on creating contemporary Indian content for kids between the ages two to 14. Their books aim to entertain, educate and make Indian kids curious about India and the world around them.

The founder of Monky Ink Blots, Sikander has created art for various comics. From Lawtoons to Meta Desi, he has given a humorous touch to the comics. And now with his fun illustrations, he will be delighting kids in the country.

“Working with Fun OK Please and Shachii was great fun because it was always collaborative. Usually when you work with clients, it’s them who give the final call, but in this it was a mutually agreed upon idea that we would go with. Nothing felt forced,” said Sikander.

Sikander finds comics as an important way of communication and sharing stories and information. “Since the medium is visually driven, it tends to attract young crowd to absorb it,” added he.

Written by Shachii Manik, Inside India books are available online and in stores.