Comic artist Abhijeet Kini to teach the art of creating comics at Kala Ghoda Art Fest 2020

With comic industry booming in India and many aspiring comic artists showcasing their art through various social media platforms, Abhijeet Kini Studios is having a comic workshop at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2020, this coming weekend. The workshop will be focusing on making comics and will be help the participants take a look at how characters are created, the various sketching techniques and creating stories in the form of comics.

Abhijeet Kini Studios founder Abhijeet Kini says, “Comics is an artform, and also a storytelling platform. Hence, this genre fits well with the overall art theme of the fest. Kala Ghoda festival has always showcased talent, young and old and many artists look forward to this fest, which makes it the best platform for such workshops.”

The fest which takes place every year during this season brings together the creative industry and celebrates the various artforms. Design, music, dance, photography, you name it and you have it at this fest. And this year, with such workshops, comics too are taking a front seat at the prestigious art fest in Mumbai.

Kini’s workshop will take place over the weekend and comic enthusiasts should definitely try their hand there. Grab that drawing tool of yours and let the creativity pour out.