Comedy Central signs a first-look animation deal with Donick Cary

Comedy Central has inked a first-look animation deal with Donick Cary, best known as a former head writer for The Late Show with David Letterman and co-executive producer of The Simpsons and other shows.

Under this deal, Cary will develop and produce animation projects across all platforms for the network and its new studio-production arm, Comedy Central Productions. He will also be developing his own ideas, and work with other talent and creators to identify and develop animated programming for Comedy Central as well as other platforms.

Commenting on his new role, “I couldn’t be more thrilled and can’t think of a better place to be developing funny cartoons for than Comedy Central. It has always encouraged the right mix of funny, smart and super stupid content! I definitely check at least one of those boxes! Looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and figuring out how to draw stuff…”

Cary’s writing career began with Late Night with David Letterman. He also served as a co-executive producer on The Simpsons for four seasons, and in the same role writing and producing Just Shoot Me, New Girl, Bored to Death, Silicon Valley, Parks and Recreation and A.P. Bio. Cary is also the founder of Sugarshack Animation.

“Cary has left his brilliant stamp on some of television’s best comedies. This is an exciting partnership for Comedy Central and CCP and we can’t wait to work with him to find our new favorite animated shows,” added Comedy Central’s co-heads of original content Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen.

Among other creators that have first-look deals with the company are Derek Waters, Anthony King, Stuart Miller, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs’ Paulilu production company, and Daniel Powell and Alex Bach’s Irony Point.