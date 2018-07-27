Comedy Central secures the rights for Netflix original series ‘BoJack Horseman’

The exclusive linear TV rights to all current season of Netflix Original BoJack Horseman series is taken by Comedy Central thus making it an exclusive on-air home for the Emmy-nominated and Critics Choice TV award-winning adult toon series. The producer of the series is Tornante Company and it will premiere its first season on Comedy Central this fall immediately followed by the season 22 debut of South Park. It will begin airing reruns from September 26. The deal was negotiated by Lionsgate-owned distributor Debmar-Mercury and Viacom Program Acquisitions Group. The agreement is believed to be the first such US linear syndication deal for a Netflix original series.

Selective episodes will be available on cc.com and the CC App.

“Comedy Central has a long history of using potent satire to help make sense of trying times, so BoJack Horseman is a perfect fit in our lineup,” said the general manager of Comedy Central Tanya Giles. “We’re thrilled to be the first to put BoJack on linear TV, and who better than an animated horse to teach us a thing or two about humanity? Straight from the horse’s mouth.”

BoJack Horseman is created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and executive produced by Bob Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen, and Noel Bright. Will Arnett has given the voice to the former ‘90s sitcom star who is also a horse. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and animated by ShadowMachine.

“BoJack Horseman has been a groundbreaking show, defining the best in adult animated comedy just as South Park was before it,” said Tornante Company founder Michael Eisner. “It is very fitting that the two shows will air back-to-back on Comedy Central.”

BoJack Horseman season 5 is set to premiere on Netflix on 14 September.