Comedy Central animated series’ 2016 episode showing Kobe Bryant drying in helicopter crash taken down

Comedy Central has removed a 2016 episode of the animated sitcom Legends of Chamberlain Heights that depicted NBA legend Kobe Bryant dying in a helicopter crash after he and his daughter suffered a similar fate Sunday.

The episode, titled End of Days, showed Kobe in a helicopter crash and then exploding soon after. The episode is no longer available on Comedy Central’s website or the network’s Facebook page. The official Twitter account of Legends of Chamberlain Heights tweeted, “Out of respect for Kobe and his family we have removed the clip of him and ask that you please don’t share it. RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today.” The show only ran for 20 episodes and concluded on 20 August 2017.

Bryant was killed on Sunday when a helicopter he was traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the accident, along with seven other people as the plane headed to the teen’s basketball game. The crash is under investigation, but the early indications state that the weather conditions might have played a role in it.