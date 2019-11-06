Codashop partners with Paytm payment gateway to drive digital gaming penetration in India

Codashop, the leading website for game and digital content purchases announced a strategic partnership with Paytm, the largest Payment Gateway in India. Codashop, a world leader in gaming industry payments, enables digital content providers to accept payments for mobile and online games.

Commenting on the association, Codapayments CEO Philippe Limes, said, “India’s mobile gaming market is forecasted to grow from $1.1 billion in 2018 to $2.4 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 49 per cent. Our partnership with Paytm is a stepping stone in expanding our presence in India and strategically working with leading local partners in emerging markets.”

Through this partnership, which will be available both through the Paytm app and at Codashop, the company aims to capture the digital gaming and entertainment market in India.

“Indian gaming youth prefers mobile devices owing to the flexibility they offer, in terms of the potential ‘anytime, anywhere’ usage. Codashop’s rich portfolio of games and entertainment content will complement Paytm with deeper consumer engagement. Our expertise in the global markets will also help us in accelerating our plans in the Indian digital gaming industry,” he further added.

Paytm PG will act as an important payment channel for Codashop digital customers to make in-game purchases.

Talking more on this association, Paytm sr. vice president Puneet Jain adds “At Paytm, we have built India’s largest and most robust payment gateway stack. Our constant endeavour is to extend these PG solutions to different businesses and help them build a seamless payment experience on their platforms. In this regard, we are excited to partner with Codashop which is a leader in the gaming space. Gaming has been a high growth category for us and we believe this partnership will further enhance the experience of Indian gaming users”

Codashop has empanelled some of the world’s largest gaming publishers including PUBG, Free Fire, Hago and many more along with marketing and promotional offers that include rewards; will enable merchants to engage with consumers in a truly differentiated way.